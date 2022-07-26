Dig out your flares and platform shoes for new Lancaster festival

Lancaster BID is delighted to announce a successful funding application from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for £9,900 towards Lancaster Rewind Festival.

The festival will turn back the clock to 1972, looking back at everything that has changed about the city centre over the past 50 years as well as things that have stayed the same.

The idea for the festival came about following a conversation between Lancaster BID and HPA Chartered Architects. HPA have sourced photos from the Royal Institute of British Architects Photograph Archive, originally taken for a special Lancaster edition of the Architects Journal in 1972. HPA were already developing plans to retake the images to produce an exhibition showcasing comparisons with 50 years on.

Tom Fyson, Lancaster BID Operations Manager and Richard Wooldridge, Director at HPA Chartered Architects outside Lancaster City Museum which will host the Lancaster Rewind exhibition. Photo: Lancaster BID.

The idea developed into the Rewind Festival which can now be delivered in full thanks to funding made possible by National Lottery players. As well as the exhibition in the City Museum, the festival will include a short film and booklet showcasing a selection from an impressive range of over 50 businesses which have been trading in Lancaster city centre for 50 years or more.

Live music will also feature heavily with a day of live 1970s music in Market Square and a public talk about the numerous rock bands which famously performed in Lancaster University’s Great Hall throughout the 1970s.

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager, said: “We were pleasantly surprised just how many businesses have been trading in Lancaster city centre for 50 years or more and are certain the public will be fascinated to discover a selection of the stories they have to tell.”

Jennifer Larton, Director at Holdens Law who are also sponsoring the festival, said: “Established in 1847, Holdens is one of Lancaster’s oldest businesses and has been serving the local community for over 170 years. We pride ourselves in putting something back into the city centre and are delighted to support the Lancaster Rewind Festival.”