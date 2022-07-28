Devoted Lancaster teacher and sportsman dies, aged 80

Tony James set up the college's Carlisle campus, now the University of Cumbria, in 2000.

It was the high point of his 33-career with St Martin's, which started in 1969 as a lecturer.

After graduating from Bangor University, he had been a secondary school teacher in Wales before moving to Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony James.

He was dean of in-service and then assistant principal, first at Lancaster and then Carlisle, which involved travel to Africa and Asia to promote the college and recruit teachers and students.

Tony gained the civic award for outstanding contribution to the city of Carlisle.

He was born in Wigan in 1942 and attended Wigan Grammar School. He was a choirboy at Wigan Parish Church and a Scout, rising through the ranks to Scout leader and Queen's Scout.

An avid football, rugby and cricket fan, he followed Wigan Athletic throughout his life.

He developed a passion for golf, being a member of Lancaster Golf Club for more than 50 years, including as captain and later treasurer. He was involved in the purchase of the club.

He also enjoyed bowling, being president of Lancaster University Bowling Club for many years, and was a keen dog lover.

Tony leaves his wife Kath, who he met as a laboratory technician, three daughters and six grandchildren. Two sons had died previously.