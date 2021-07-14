Development plans could see up to 55 new homes in south Lancaster approved despite local objections

The site is off Ashton Road at Stodday, south Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

Story Homes want to build the properties, along with a new access road, on land off Ashton Road, near to Pinewood Close.

The land is currently an agricultural field used for growing crops, and is close to Lancaster Canal.

The site falls within the Lancaster South Broad Location for Growth allocation, which also includes the Bailrigg Garden Village scheme.

Views of the site from the Story Homes Design and Access Statement.

It is not positioned within a flood risk area, and is not within an area recognised as a designated heritage asset.

A similar scheme was put forward in 2015 for the site, which was refused due to traffic concerns, a lack of sustainable transport between workplaces, shops, schools, health care centres and leisure and community facilities, and also the adverse impact it would have on the landscape and historic qualities of the area.

And local residents, including Coun Abi Mills, have objected to the current proposals on similar grounds, with Aldcliffe-with-Stodday Parish Council, Lancaster Civic Society, cycling group Dynamo, CLOUD (Citizens of Lancaster opposed to un-necessary development) and South Lancaster Flood Action Group also raising concerns.

However, council officers have recommended that the outline planning application be granted, subject to several conditions including an agreement to offer 30 per cent affordable housing; an education contribution for secondary school provision; £100,000 towards the 89/89H bus service; £35,000 towards the Boot and Shoe junction; £15,000 towards the bus stop improvements works to relocate the bus stops on the A6; management and maintenance of non-adopted infrastructure; and open space financial contribution to be agreed at a later date.