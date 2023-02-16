Oakmere Homes are behind the outline application for up to 120 homes on land north west of Newlands Road.

The developers have worked on several new developments in Lancaster and the surrounding districts, including a scheme nearing completion at The Paddocks in nearby Bowerham Road.

The submitted application seeks outline planning consent to establish the principle of residential development at the site for up to 120 homes, as well as the creation of a new access road from Newlands Road, plus a separate pedestrian route for non-vehicular connection to Newlands Road to provide access to schools, shops and services to the south.

The site is on land west of Newlands Road.

Given the size of the overall site at 5.82 hectares, WPC Chartered Town Planners, on behalf of Oakmere Homes, say 120 houses represents a low density approach.

The plans are for a mixture of house types which are intended to promote and maintain the existing character of the area. Up to 36 are expected to be affordable homes.

A landscape appraisal has been prepared which considers the potential landscape and visual effects associated with the proposed change in land use from farmland to residential development.

The site is not publicly accessible and has low visibility in public views, with only fleeting views from Newlands Road and in winter very fleeting views from the M6.

The site would be substantially enclosed by existing and allocated urban development and is severed from surrounding farmland.

