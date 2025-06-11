Developers seek approval for 110 homes scheme in Lancaster

Plans for up to 110 homes to be built in Bowerham will be examined by city councillors later this month.

Oakmere Homes are behind the outline application for up to 110 homes on land north west of Newlands Road.

The developers have worked on several new developments in Lancaster and the surrounding districts, including a scheme at The Paddocks in nearby Bowerham Road.

The application has been reduced from a previous proposal submitted in 2023 for up to 120 houses.

Permission is sought for the principle of the development and the details of the access point, which was included as a detailed matter when the number of dwellings was reduced.

Details of layout, appearance, scale and landscaping would be reserved for a future application, if outline permission was granted, although the application includes indicative plans showing how the development could be accommodated on the site.

Access is proposed towards the north east of the site’s frontage with Newlands Road, and a footway is also proposed along the frontage to the south west of the access point.

In relation to the initial notification of the application, 128 pieces of correspondence were received by the council raising an objection to the proposal, including concerns about a potential loss of local green space, an increase in traffic and congestion, particularly near local schools which will impact highway safety, a lack of sustainable travel options, an increased flood risk, and impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

The plans will be discussed at a council meeting on Monday June 23.