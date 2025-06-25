Developers refused permission for 110 homes scheme in Lancaster

Plans for up to 110 homes to be built in Bowerham have been rejected by city councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakmere Homes wanted permission to build up to 110 homes on land north west of Newlands Road.

The application was reduced from a previous proposal submitted in 2023 for up to 120 houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received 128 pieces of correspondence raising an objection to the proposal, including concerns about a potential loss of local green space, an increase in traffic and congestion, particularly near local schools which will impact highway safety, a lack of sustainable travel options, an increased flood risk, and impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

The site is on land west of Newlands Road.

The plans were discussed at a planning committee meeting on Monday, when councillors agreed with officer recommendations to refuse permission.

Officers said the proposal failed to provide a financial contribution towards projects to mitigate the impacts on the highway as a result of the development and also failed to demonstrate how access to public transport at the site would be improved.