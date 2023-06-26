As we reported earlier this year, the city council has been looking for developers to deliver the initial phase in the scheme.

They have now awarded the contract to Eric Wright Group to deliver the first phase of housing within the Canal Quarter masterplan.

The homes will be built on the Nelson Street car park, one of several sites within the masterplan earmarked for homes.

How part of the housing could look. Credit: Inform Comms

Nelson Street had been identified as "an opportunity to bring forward much-needed homes in the first phase of the regeneration”.

The 139-home affordable housing project will be developed on two acres within the 16-acre masterplan zone.

The tender process for the job was run through the North West Construction Hub framework for projects valued in excess of £25m.

This is one of the first phases of Lancaster’s Canal Quarter regeneration efforts.

PRP Architects designed the masterplan for Lancaster City Council.

The scheme will prioritise “sustainable urban living by maximising renewable energy opportunities and looking to reduce the impact of the construction process by minimising elements of embodied carbon where possible”, according to Eric Wright.

The contractor already has an interest in the Canal Quarter proposals.

Maple Grove Developments, part of Eric Wright Group, has an option to redevelop another site within the Canal Quarter, the former Heron Chemical Works.

Phil Brown, commercial director at Eric Wright Construction, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the area, having delivered the Caton Court project and the Luneside student accommodation project and look forward to utilising our knowledge of green buildings and Passivhaus principles developed on previous schemes to deliver a highly sustainable project .”

The area of Lancaster which includes the Canal Quarter.

The new Coopers Field project is led by the city council’s housing team with Anderton Gables acting as its retained consultant and project manager. PRP is leading on the project’s design.

Coun Caroline Jackson, deputy leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “A key ambition of the Canal Quarter Masterplan is to breathe new life into this area of Lancaster by providing local people and families with much-needed affordable housing.

“The council has appointed Eric Wright under Pre-Construction Services Agreement to collaborate with the design team under early contractor engagement protocols, taking a major step forward in making the ambitious housing vision a reality.”

Overall, the Canal Quarter, which stretches from St Leonard’s Gate to Quarry Road, is set to comprise 580 homes, two public squares and more than 75,000 sq ft of commercial space.

How part of the Canal Quarter could look.

At the heart of the proposal is the former Mitchell’s Brewery, which will become a landmark building in the quarter.