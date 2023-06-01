'Devastated’ family is left homeless after fire rips through Morecambe home

Zoe Hole has launched the Go Fund Me page to help raise money to support her mum Tina and two brothers George and Freddie, who she says lost all their possessions in the blaze last week.

Tina has just been given the all clear from cancer and is also suffering from pleurisy, while Freddie is disabled.

The fire - believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a bedroom - destroyed or damaged the family's possessions and they are now living in temporary accommodation.

The family home was destroyed by the fire.

They have been told it could be months before their house is made hospitable again.

"My family have recently become homeless overnight, thankfully they all got out safely," Zoe said.

"My mother Tina and my two brothers George and Freddie, who is disabled, are not coping very well.

"As you can imagine they are all in complete shock and devastated.

"They have lost all their belongings due to them being burnt or severely fire damaged.

"Their house caught fire and upstairs is completely destroyed. The fire chief has said he feels it started with an electrical fault.

"My mum is not in great health, she has only just been given the all clear form a cancer scare herself and is suffering from pleurisy.

"They are now currently having to live in a bedsit and have been advised this could take months to sort which is not great at all.

"Mum is also worrying about how she is going to replace everything.

"Any help towards helping them if only a small amount could lift their spirits."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended a house fire in Foxholes Road, Morecambe, at 10.03pm on May 26.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended the blaze, which had broken out in a first floor bedroom of the semi-detached property.

Crews were at the scene for two-and-a-half-hours dealing with the fire and also clearing the neighbouring property of smoke.