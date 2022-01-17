Destination Morecambe callout for people to take part in new photography series

Destination Morecambe call out for participants in new project.

Perhaps your parents moved here in the 1920s, or you and your partner wanted a change of scenery and moved to Morecambe in the 1990s?

If you or your family have a story about moving to Morecambe between the years 1920 to the1990s, we’d love to hear from you!

Deco Publique, producers of Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea Festival, are working with The White Elephant Contemporary and internationally acclaimed photographer David Stewart on a new project, documenting the people of Morecambe and their stories of relocation and migration.

This new project will see up to 12 family groups, couples, friends or individuals photographed in a setting reflecting the era they came to Morecambe. To support those taking part in this project, pre-agreed reimbursement of costs per participating family group or individual can be arranged.

The shoots will be styled and shot by David Stewart, who has photographed everyone from The Clash to The Ramones. Interestingly, he began his career here in Morecambe in the 1980’s as a young photographer, capturing the locals and tourists on Morecambe’s seafront.

The photographs will be exhibited as part of an exhibition in Morecambe in Spring 2022.

If you are interested in being involved please send Deco Publique a few paragraphs about your story of relocation to Morecambe.

Email [email protected], or send Deco Publique a message on Facebook or Instagram to arrange a phone call.

A selection of up to 12 participants / families will be chosen to be part of the final project by the producing team.