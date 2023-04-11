Deputy leader among Lancaster city councillors to step down ahead of May elections

Coun Kevin Frea in Halton, along with Faye Penny and Alistair Sinclair in John o'Gaunt ward, left the Labour group to become Eco-Socialists before joining the Green and Independent group. Now all three are stepping down.

Five Labour councillors are among a total of 18 to retire – Alan Biddulph (Heysham South), Abbott Bryning (Skerton East), Oliver Robinson (University and Scotforth Rural), Luke Taylor (Carnforth and Millhead) and Anne Whitehead (Scotforth East).

Another Labour councillor, Mandy King (currently Skerton West), will be changing wards to stand in Lower Lune Valley.

Local elections are on May 4.

Mayor in 2020/21 and a councillor for 20 years, Malcolm Thomas (Bolton and Slyne), is the only Conservative to stand down while Tim Dant (Scotforth West) is the single Green not to seek re-election.

June Greenwell, Liberal Democrat councillor for Silverdale, is being succeeded as candidate by her husband Alan.

Independent councillors retiring are Tony Anderson (Bare), Paul Anderton (Torrisholme), Darren Clifford (Harbour), Jason Firth and Jake Goodwin (both Westgate) and Debbie Jenkins (Poulton).

Elections for the new Lancaster city councillors will take place on Thursday May 4.

There is currently no political group with overall control of Lancaster City Council.

The full list of candidates can be found on the Lancaster City Council website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/the-council-and-democracy/voting-and-elections/vacancies

Elections will also be held for Morecambe Town Council.