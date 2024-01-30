Demolition work gets under way on former Lancaster school site
Following a successful Prior Approval Notice in December 2023, demolition contractors have now begun work to clear and prepare the site for a future council-led scheme to deliver 135 new council homes in 2026 (subject to further planning permission).
The works have been planned to reduce the impact the demolition might have on neighbouring properties in terms of noise, dust, and site operating times.
Council Housing staff will continue to liaise with households around the estate as works progress, and to manage site traffic around school opening hours and peak commuting hours.
The council is also working closely with the management of the Chadwick School to maintain a safe environment around the school while works progress to completion in late March.
The demolition contract has been awarded to GBM Demolitions, who are a member of the National Federation of Demolition Contractors and have previously completed projects at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
To bring the heritage of the former school into the new scheme, the intention is to reincorporate features of the former school building within the landscaping of the new council housing.
Skerton High closed in 2014 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Lancashire County Council due to dwindling pupil numbers.
The city council bought the building last year, and a full planning application for the regeneration is expected to be submitted early this year.