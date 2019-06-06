Dementia friends meet for tea in Lancaster

Alzheimer’s Society’s #AskUsAnything campaign saw Carnforth Fire Cadets unite and include people with dementia by starting a conversation at an afternoon tea event at Lancaster Community Fire and Ambulance Station.

This came after a new Alzheimer’s Society survey of people with dementia found that six in ten people with dementia say they experience loneliness and isolation.

The afternoon tea and entertainment event funded by the Older Persons Forum and supported by a number of partner agencies was planned as an opportunity for those living with Dementia and their family/carers to enjoy an informal get together with some nice food, singing and even some dancing.

Carnforth Fire Cadets who have recently become Dementia Friends also attended to support the event.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the UK’s biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia.