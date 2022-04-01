Demand for Morecambe mental health courses grows after pandemic

Donna Williamson began running the mental health courses before Covid struck but they have become more popular following the lockdowns.

And Donna has a very personal reason for helping people to identify potential mental health issues as her husband, Andrew, took his own life in October 2020, aged 52.

“Andrew’s death came completely out of the blue. He went to work one day and died at work. It made me change the way I teach the courses.”

Donna Williamson has years of first aid experience.

Donna set up Wren Training at White Lund in 2011, initially running traditional first aid courses. She had been a trainer for Lancashire Ambulance Service and used to train First Responders before spending three years in Spain working for their ambulance service and teaching.

In just over a decade she has taught first aid to thousands of people across the North West and abroad including Kosovo.

Donna developed her mental health first aid courses after identifying a growing need.

“The important thing is how to start a conversation about mental health but that’s often the hardest part,” explained Donna.

The courses are at three levels and aimed at workplaces and organisations although smaller groups and individuals can be accommodated.

Level one helps to identify suspected mental health conditions and the skills to start a conversation and be able to signpost a person towards professional support.

Level two expands on the effects of drugs and alcohol, incorporates the First Aid for Mental Health Action Plan and covers ways in which a positive mental health culture can be supported within a workplace.

The two-day level three course is aimed at workplace trainers, assessors and supervisors and goes into greater detail about a wide range of mental health conditions and the professional help and support available.

Donna said since completing the training, many have been surprised at the number of people, especially older men, who have approached them to talk about their mental health concerns.

“One in four people will have a mental health issue in their lifetime so there shouldn’t be a stigma in talking about it,” she said.