Delve into these amazing tales of Lancaster's rich history

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:59 BST

Delve into Lancaster’s diverse history with amazing tales of local people from Roman-times through to World War Two – guided by Lancaster City Council’s expert museum team.

On this one-hour museum tour with a twist, walk through the galleries and hear riveting back stories from the Roman warrior Insus to the ancestor of three 15th Century Lancastrian monarchs.

In the Story Tours, there’s the tale of a notorious Georgian landlady to the story of the locals’ loving and loathing of Lord Ashton.

And for war history enthusiasts, there’s the incredible story of Joseph Collins, awarded the Victoria Cross in World War One for his bravery disabling an enemy machine gun for his injured comrades to escape to safety, and also that of Private Daniel Brown, awarded the Victoria Cross in World War Two.

The tours are guided by Lancaster City Council’s expert museum team.

To book your place at the Story Tours event this Saturday, November 30, and walk through six periods of Lancaster’s rich history through the stories of local people, go to https://lancasterandmorecambebay.com/whats-on/story-tours

