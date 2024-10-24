Delays increasing on M6 at Lancaster following crash
Traffic is building on the M6 at junction 34 following a crash.
Emergency services were at the scene on the northbound carriageway near J34 for Lancaster earlier this morning.
Police said it was a ‘damage’ only collision and no-one was injured.
At 11.40am a traffic report said: “Slow traffic due to earlier accident on M6 Northbound at J34 A683 (Lancaster).”
AA Traffic news also reported: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M6 Northbound in Lancashire. Average speed 15 mph.”