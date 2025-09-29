Delays in tackling offensive graffiti raise questions about Lancaster City Council app

A delay in removing ‘highly offensive’ graffiti raises questions about a mobile phone app system for the public to report problems, Lancaster City Council has been told.

Labour councillor Matthew Black, a Morecambe councillor for the Westgate ward, said he was frustrated with an apparently slow response by council workers to remove graffiti on a bridge this summer.

He also said a wrong message appeared on the app, called Love Clean Streets, saying the graffiti had been sorted when it had not.

The app is offered by numerous councils for the public to report problems such as fly-tipping or road potholes.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Speaking at the latest Lancaster City Council meeting, Coun Black said: “I was pleased to see the council talking about using an app for reporting problems, discussed at earlier meetings. The app process should be quick and easy.

“But in July, I reported some highly offensive graffiti using the app. Then I got a message, saying the case had been ‘closed’. However, the graffiti was still there. The offensive graffiti remained there for six weeks, untouched.

“It is frustrating that cases are being closed without the work being done. I struggle to believe this was due to a teething problem. Residents need assurance that there will be a response. ”

Lib Dem councillor Paul Hart, a Poulton councillor and cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Since the roll-out of Love Clean Streets, there has been an increase in public engagement. On average, cases are resolved within 3.3 days. with an agreement being for five working days.

“However, this case was closed too soon. The graffiti was removed in mid-August, which was a 25-day time period. At the time, operational issues did not allow us to react as soon as possible, regarding vehicles and factors.

"But offensive graffiti has been considered and an option for urgent requests has been added to the app.”

Coun Hart added: “If a case is reported but comes under the remit of another authority, such as Lancashire County Council or a railway authority, it is closed on the system. But there is a message of guidance about the correct organisation. However, I have to add the messages about cases being ‘closed’ was going on for a while.”

He said different organisations have responsibility for different bridges. He was advised the bridge mentioned by Coun Black came under the county council’s remit, and mentioned another council response to a bridge at Skerton.

He would try to find out more on remits, he added, but said he understood the app issue had been dealt with.

In response, Coun Black added: “It seems to have taken a councillor involvement to get some action on this? What can the city council do, so cases are not wrongly closed and evidence is provided showing a photo of the location after work has been done?”

And Coun Hart replied: “I am not an expert on apps, but I have been told that officers have taken steps and it should be better.”