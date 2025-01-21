Delays expected as road repairs are carried out along A6 into Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is due to take place on upgrading the road surface of a busy stretch of the A6 in Lancaster.

Stop/Go boards will be put in place along Scotforth Road and Greaves Road to its junction with the Pointer roundabout while work is undertaken to repair parts of the carriageway.

The work is due to be carried out by Lancashire County Council between January 24 and 31.