Delays expected as overnight lane closures on M6 north of Lancaster announced

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:43 BST
The northbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 36 will have lane closures in lanes 1 and 2. Photo: Google Street ViewThe northbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 36 will have lane closures in lanes 1 and 2. Photo: Google Street View
Planned roadworks will see two lanes of the M6 north of Lancaster closed overnight next week.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 36 will have lane closures in lanes 1 and 2.

National Highways have warned motorists to expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from April 21 to 26.

