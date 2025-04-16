Delays expected as overnight lane closures on M6 north of Lancaster announced
Planned roadworks will see two lanes of the M6 north of Lancaster closed overnight next week.
The northbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 36 will have lane closures in lanes 1 and 2.
National Highways have warned motorists to expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from April 21 to 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.