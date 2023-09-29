Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While Eden boss Si Bellamy revealed earlier this year a timeline of events that would see the attraction fully open by the end of 2026, he has now admitted that certain stages are "taking longer than expected" and the date could well be pushed back.

Speaking during an online community conversation today, Friday, Mr Bellamy said ongoing dialogue is taking place between the Eden team, Lancaster City Council and the government's levelling-up department.

This involves an in-depth analysis of finances by the government as part of subsidy control requirements, to ensure the cash flow is on track when needed.

Eden Project Morecambe was given £50m in the government's levelling-up process in January.

"That process is taking far longer than anyone envisaged, but we are coming to the end of the process," Mr Bellamy said.

An outcome of that government review is now expected early in 2024.

"It's important that when you are in receipt of tax payers' money you would expect that everything is absolutely accurate and that whatever we do with Eden Project Morecambe doesn't skew the market elsewhere," Mr Bellamy added.

However, he said Eden had "super positive dialogue" with the government.

"We are going diligently, carefully and prudently now so that we can go quicker later on," he added.

In light of this, it's now expected that detailed design work on the scheme will take place next summer/early autumn, with the two-year construction phase to begin at the end of 2024.

Test events would then begin to take place at the end of 2026 with full opening to follow.

The eco-attraction – which was given planning consent by Lancaster City Council in January 2022 – is expected to transform Morecambe promenade.

It will feature shell-like domes, with indoor and outdoor attractions themed around Morecambe Bay, as well as a 6,000 seater concert venue.