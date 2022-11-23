Two brand new hospitals are currently on the table for Lancaster and Preston with other hospital sites in Morecambe and South Cumbria unaffected.

Lancaster city councillors have now been told an announcement about the two new hospitals is due in December.

Various new build or refurbished hospital options have been considered in the government’s New Hospitals Programme over the past two years. One option was to build a single super-hospital serving the central and north Lancashire region.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s position on a steep slope with limited access, buildings separated by roads and the use of temporary buildings justify the need for a totally new hospital, say health professionals.

Lancashire and South Cumbria was one of more than 40 districts identified back in 2020 for potential changes. Regional NHS chiefs have since drawn up business cases for different options.

However, other recent factors such as the changing economic backdrop and rising construction costs may shape government decisions. There have also been changing prime ministers, chancellors and other government ministers at Westminster. Various government funding announcements are expected in coming weeks.

Council leader, Coun Caroline Jackson, told the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council: “Gerry Hawker, the lead on this, announced that they would be looking for two new hospitals built on new sites, one in Lancaster and one in Preston. Hospitals in Morecambe, Kendal and Barrow would not be affected. Decisions on the New Hospitals Project, a government manifesto pledge, are due in December.”

Gerry Hawker is the executive director for the New Hospitals Programme in Lancashire and Cheshire. He has also been chief executive at the NHS Morecambe Bay clinical commissioning group (CCG).

Coun Joan Jackson said: “Will the leader confirm that the proposal for a new hospital in Lancaster is still on the table and no contrary decision has been made, despite what the Lib-Dems say in their leaflets?”