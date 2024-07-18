Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are urging film fans in Lancashire to come together and give blood.

The actors are calling on Lancastrians to be ‘heroes’ by becoming blood donors in a collaboration between NHS Blood and Transplant and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine movie ahead of the film’s premiere on Thursday, July 25.

47-year-old Ryan and 55-year-old Hugh star in an NHS video where they explain that while Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of fake blood, it is real blood that is needed to save lives, as they urge viewers to book an appointment to donate.

The video, which will be shared on social media and shown in cinemas ,has the tagline ‘Be the giving type’, which encouragES people to come together and nods to the movie uniting the two Marvel characters for the first time.

It is hoped that the collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine will reach people who may not have considered blood donation, particularly younger people and people of Black heritage who are especially needed.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited

What do the stars say?

In the video Hugh explains that it takes only one hour to save three lives before he and Ryan engage in the type of humorous banter which Deadpool is known for.

Ryan closes the video by urging viewers to book an appointment to donate before the pair make a tongue-in-cheek apology.

The video, which features clips from the movie, can be viewed here.

What do NHS spokespeople say?

Mark Chambers, Director of Donor Experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Deadpool saves the day, but blood donors save lives. We hope film fans in Lancaster [home to Lancashire’s permanent donor centre] will be inspired to become a hero in their own story by giving blood.

“Right now the NHS needs more young people to become the donors of the future. And we urgently need more donors of Black heritage to help patients who need ethnically matched blood.

“Giving blood is quick and easy and each donation saves up to three lives. Please register today and book an appointment to donate. After all, not all heroes wear capes and saving lives is more impressive than any superpower out there.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Blood donors are real-life superheroes, and we’re so grateful to everyone who can step forward and help save lives. Getting the NHS back on its feet will need to be a national mission, and that includes the efforts of everyone who volunteers to give blood.”

How can I arrange to give blood?

Lancashire’s permanent donor centre, the Lancaster Donor Centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, has plenty of appointments available over the coming weeks.

Register today and book an appointment to donate via the GiveBloodNHS app or at www.blood.co.uk

This is NHS Blood and Transplant’s fourth blood donation film partnership with Disney following collaborations with Free Guy, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Every minute the NHS needs three lifesaving blood donations to play a vital role in fighting cancer, combatting conditions like sickle cell and treating those injured in accidents.

Right now there is a particular need for donors with O negative blood, which is the universal blood type and given to all patients in emergency situations.