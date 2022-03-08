Parvovirus causes vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs, and can be fatal.

A Lancaster dog grooming company put out a warning on its Facebook page, saying there had been reports of cases in Lancaster and Morecambe.

VIP Dog Grooming told dog owners to ensure their vaccinations and immunity protection are up-to-date for their pets.

Ted, who has been diagnosed with Parvovirus.

They said on their Facebook page: “Sadly, parvovirus has reared its ugly head in our local area with reports of cases in Lancaster & Morecambe.

“Ensure vaccinations/immunity protection are up to date to protect our Canines as much as we can against this vile disease if your dog is showing symptoms act fast!

“Isolate your dog and seek immediate veterinary care.

“Do not allow your dog to mix with other dogs or attend any groom appointments/puppy/dog classes if showing any symptoms.”

Unvaccinated dogs poop out millions of virus particles in each bowel movement.

Virus particles are very stable in the soil and are able to resist heat and cold.

Unvaccinated dogs walk on contaminated soil, lick their feet, and thereby ingest the virus.

Symptoms include vomiting (watery, slimy, foamy or milky), diarrhoea (often bloody, foul smelling), loss of appetite, listless or depressed attitude, or a dull, glassy eyed stare.

Symptoms come on so quickly that many owners presume their puppy has been poisoned.

Puppies and young adults are at a higher risk and must be vaccinated.