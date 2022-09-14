OAPs living in the Lancaster district and in receipt of Council Tax Support should have received a voucher letter from the council to the value of £90 from its Household Support Fund.

The council is urging anyone who has received the letter to redeem it at their local post office soon.

The deadline for redeeming the voucher is before September 25 to avoid losing the money. Simply take the voucher letter that has a barcode on it to any post office with proof of identity – as detailed in the letter – and they will give you £90.

The clock is ticking for pensioners to redeem their support scheme vouchers to help with rising energy costs.

Residents eligible for the Discretionary Energy Rebate Scheme should also soon be receiving a voucher letter from the council.

This is to support people who were either not eligible as part of the £150 statutory energy rebate scheme or to provide a discretionary top up payment.

The voucher letters have a one month expiry date and need to be cashed in within one month of the date stated on the letters. Residents can take the voucher letters to any post office along with proof of identity to claim their award.

Residents who are still to redeem their £150 Council Tax Energy Rebate voucher have until September 25 to cash them in at their local post office. If the voucher isn’t cashed by then, it will expire and the £150 will be credited against your Council Tax account instead.