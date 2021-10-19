Dates set for Lancaster City Council by-elections
Labour hope to win back two seats on Lancaster City Council in by-elections next month.
Both the vacant University and Scotforth Rural and also Carnforth and Millhead seats were won by Labour at the last elections in 2019.
It will be a four-horse race in the University ward on Thursday November 11.
Students Fabiha Askari (Labour), Jamie Payne (Green) and Zanna Ashton (Liberal Democrat) are opposed by Matthew Maxwell-Scott, Conservative county councillor for Lancaster Rural East.
The Carnforth by-election has been called for Thursday November 25.
A fourth by-election will be held in Bare at a future date after the death in May aged 68 of Coun Stephie Barber, former leader of the Conservative group.