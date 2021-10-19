Dates set for Lancaster City Council by-elections

Lancaster Town Hall.

Both the vacant University and Scotforth Rural and also Carnforth and Millhead seats were won by Labour at the last elections in 2019.

It will be a four-horse race in the University ward on Thursday November 11.

Students Fabiha Askari (Labour), Jamie Payne (Green) and Zanna Ashton (Liberal Democrat) are opposed by Matthew Maxwell-Scott, Conservative county councillor for Lancaster Rural East.

The Carnforth by-election has been called for Thursday November 25.