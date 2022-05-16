Dates announced for Lancaster's 2023 Highest Point festival

Tens of thousands of festival-goers descended on Williamson Park from Thursday (May 19) through to Sunday (May 22) to enjoy this year’s event with headliners Richard Ashcroft, Clean Bandit and the Kaiser Chiefs.

The headliners were accompanied by the likes of Example, Basement Jaxx, Sigala, Brit Nominee Not3s and Low Steppa, as well as breakout stars Mae Muller and Mimi Webb.

There were also appearances from indie favourites Reverend and the Makers, The Lottery Winners and The Sherlocks, as well as DJ and producer Emily Nash.

Headline act Richard Ashcroft performs at this year's Highest Point Festival in Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Big Family Day out was back too on Sunday with festival style activities designed for kids of all ages.