Dates announced for Lancaster village's much-loved scarecrow festival

Planning is well under way for the 2024 Wray Village Scarecrows Festival & Fair, which kicks off at the end of April.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
The festival is always a popular event in the local calendar, and includes attractions such as a 10k road race, car boot sale, giant scarecros parade, music, refreshments and other fun for all the family, as well as the tradituional scarecrows which will be adorning the village.

The event - which was established in 1992 - kicks off on Saturday April 27, and continues until Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

This year’s theme is science fiction, and the colourful scarecrows will be popping up all around Wray village – see if you can spot them in gardens and yards and hiding in unexpected places!

2023 Wray Scarecrow Festival had a theme of magic.2023 Wray Scarecrow Festival had a theme of magic.
2023 Wray Scarecrow Festival had a theme of magic.

The festival is proud to support local charities and voluntary groups including Hornby & Wray Scout Group, local churches and chapels, Wennington & District WI, Wray Forest School, Wray Village Institute, Wray Over 60s and Wray Primary School.

