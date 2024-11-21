Date set for Lancaster City Council to elect new leader after dramatic resignation and ‘threat’ accusations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new political leader of Lancaster City Council will be chosen next week after the dramatic resignation of the previous Labour leader and cabinet allies, and his ‘removal’ of Green Party cabinet members.

Until last week, there was a shared administration, with top cabinet councillors from Labour and the Greens along with a Lib Dem.

But then on November 13, Labour councillor Phillip Black emotionally announced his surprise resignation as leader in front of a full council meeting.

He accused Green councillors of wanting to replace him now that they are the biggest party.

This came after he ‘removed’ four Green cabinet councillors – Caroline Jackson, Tim Hamilton-Cox, Paul Stubbins and Nick Wilkinson. Coun Jackson had been deputy council leader until Thursday and has been the leader in the past.

Speaking on the night, Coun Black said: “I have had a few weeks off duties because of a health condition. When I came back, there were demands from Green councillors following the recent by-election that I should resign or face a vote of no confidence.

"That was not the welcome I expected. I wanted to focus on running the council and follow agreed positions we have held. But that was flatly rejected. I was told we were politicians and so have to serve the ‘here and now’. We are not lawyers.

“I don’t deny the Greens are the largest group. But I don’t know how we can cross the choppy waters if we continue jockeying for power after every by-election?”

The Greens rejected his accusations.

Coun Gina Dowding said afterwards: “We are really disappointed that Phillip Black announced his resignation in the middle of the meeting. It was not appropriate at that point during his leader’s report. It has left the council with no leader and no cabinet at the start of an important time moving towards the next budget.

“Of course, we were having conversations with him and Jean Parr about the council leadership. But he seems to have thrown his toys out of the pram by resigning. He’s had his leadership challenged. But people expect the biggest party to have the leader role. All the time in our conversations, we have talked about a smooth transition and keeping a steady ship. But he has caused a storm for no reason.

“I think there will be people in the Labour group who are not happy with what has happened. I know that for a fact. I also know that we work quite well together.”

Smaller groups on the council have a combined total of 17 councillors. As individual groups or combined, they could be crucial in deciding who becomes the next council leader and deputy, and who sits on the cabinet.

The Lib Dems have seven councillors, Conservatives have five, Morecambe Bay Independents have three, and there are two other independents, Phillip Bradley and Roger Cleet.

The city council’s chief executive, Mark Davies, has taken on any key executive roles until a new cabinet is formed.

And he has now scheduled an extraordinary meeting for councillors to choose a new political leader on Monday November 25.

His announcement states: “Following a vacancy, the meeting is to receive nominations and elect the leader of the cabinet/leader of the council until the annual council meeting in May 2025.

"In accordance with the constitution, appointment to the position of leader will be by simple majority of the council. In the event that only one nomination is put forward, a vote will still be taken.”