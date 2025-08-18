Date for latest Eden Project Morecambe community meeting is announced
Lancaster City Council has announced its next community conversation for Eden Project Morecambe.
The event is taking place at Lancaster & Morecambe College on Tuesday September 2 from 6pm until 7.30pm.
It’s free but you can reserve your seat online at https://loom.ly/Tbq0VKA
A panel made up of Eden Project team members and partners is expected to attend.
Work on Eden Project Morecambe, a £100m visitor attraction on Morecambe Promenade, is scheduled to begin next year, with an expected opening date of late 2028.