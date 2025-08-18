Date for latest Eden Project Morecambe community meeting is announced

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
One of the latest CGI images of how the Eden Project Morecambe will look.placeholder image
One of the latest CGI images of how the Eden Project Morecambe will look.
Lancaster City Council has announced its next community conversation for Eden Project Morecambe.

The event is taking place at Lancaster & Morecambe College on Tuesday September 2 from 6pm until 7.30pm.

It’s free but you can reserve your seat online at https://loom.ly/Tbq0VKA

A panel made up of Eden Project team members and partners is expected to attend.

Work on Eden Project Morecambe, a £100m visitor attraction on Morecambe Promenade, is scheduled to begin next year, with an expected opening date of late 2028.

