'Dangerous Debbie' from Morecambe gets her skates on to raise money for cancer charity

Debbie Bould, from Morecambe, set herself a ‘Wheelie Big’ challenge of roller-skating 30 miles in a month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 50-year-old got back on her skates, more than 30-years since she last donned her roller-boots, after her husband Max was diagnosed with treatable but incurable kidney cancer in September 2021.

‘Dangerous’ Debbie, as retired firefighter Max called her, wore a variety of outfits on her daily skate, from a super-woman costume to a giant inflatable dinosaur!

Debbie and Max Bould.

Max, 59, who is currently receiving immunotherapy treatment at Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal, is ‘extremely proud’ of his wife’s fundraising efforts.

Debbie, owner of Deborah Ann Beauty – Studio 47, said: “It was such a shock and devastating to receive the cancer diagnosis. It was also very confusing trying to navigate the system, but our Macmillan nurses have been amazing and helped us every step of the way.

“After all they’ve done for us, I wanted to give something back to Macmillan. I like doing different things and I’m also quite sporty, so I decided to roller-skate and raise funds so they can help other families affected by cancer. I really enjoyed it and it kept me fit and active, whilst also raising funds for such a good cause, and the response from everyone has been absolutely incredible.”

And Debbie and Max’s niece, Katie Bould, from Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley, has also joined in with her own fundraising skydive challenge to raise a further £981.25 for the cancer charity.

Debbie and Max Bould on Morecambe promenade.

Debbie, who has now joined a local roller-skating group, added: “Max’s treatment is going well, although there’s lots of side-effects and he struggles with walking and gets very tired. But he’s got a really good outlook and we’re being as positive as possible and taking each day as it comes. And we can’t thank Macmillan enough for just being there for us.”

Anyone affected by cancer across Morecambe Bay can contact Macmillan’s Cancer Information and Support Service on 01524 519578, via mobile on 07972 639424 or email [email protected] Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm (excluding Bank Holidays).

Debbie Bould gets her roller skates on to skate down Morecambe promenade to raise money for a cancer charity.

Debbie Bould dressed as superwoman to skate down Morecambe promenade.