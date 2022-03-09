The residents will be setting off early on Easter Saturday morning from Mallowdale Avenue, to walk to Ward’s Stone on the summit of Mallowdale Fell.

The route will follow the cycle path through Lancaster to Caton, before climbing, first to Clougha Pike and then to Ward’s Stone.

The walk will finish at the Jubilee Tower above Quernmore, and the team will have walked 22 miles and climbed over 2,600 feet.

George Hinds with his daddy Steven.

In May 2021, two-year-old George Hinds lost his life in a gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.

Mallowdale Avenue resident, Elly Braithwaite, said of the walk: “The night of the explosion was traumatic for everyone on the street but none more so than for little George and his parents.

"I wanted to help the family in their wish to set up a garden in memory of George, so to walk from Mallowdale Avenue to the top of the hill after which it is named seemed very fitting.

"I am really pleased that George’s daddy Steven will be joining us on the walk, and I hope that on the day the weather is kind so that we can see Heysham from the top of Mallowdale Fell.”

George Hinds with his mum Vicky.

To donate, please visit here

The aim of the crowdfunding page set up by Eleanor Braithwaite is to raise £2,000 for George’s memorial garden.