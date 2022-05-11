Cumbrian garden centre donating 200 trees to local communities to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

These will be donated to local schools, community projects and customers, all of whom will be encouraged to add their trees to the Queen’s Green Canopy Project, a unique tree planting initiative across the United Kingdom, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Customers are invited to fill out a form on the Beetham Nurseries website in order to receive a free sapling, which will include where they will plant the tree and why that place is special to that person or community.

Beetham Nurseries will then collate these entries to display, so that customers can see where the trees are planted across the region.

Rowan Tree saplings to be supplied by Beetham Nurseries.

Those who have entered will be invited to collect their sapling between June 2 and 5 2022.

Beetham Nurseries managing director, Stephen Abbit said: “It is a great honour to be able to donate these tree saplings for such a momentous occasion, and we hope the local community will enjoy planting these trees to enjoy for many years to come.

"As a business, we always take great pleasure in giving back to the community, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is no exception.”

Beetham Nurseries are hosting a weekend of family events across the Jubilee Weekend, including free family crafting and activities, live music and exclusive offers.

Beetham Nurseries is open Monday to Saturday 9am – 5.30pm and Sundays 10am – 4.30pm.