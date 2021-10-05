Cumbria MP Tim Farron supports Kirkby Lonsdale Fair Trade's COP26 postcard competition

Tim Farron MP.

Mr Farron will be helping judge the postcard competition, which is called “A Promise to My Planet – My Message to COP26”, asks people to write a message urging politicians to tackle climate change more ambitiously.

Mr Farron will be accompanied by Kim Bradshaw from The Zero Pantry, a zero waste shop in Kirkby Lonsdale, as they pick their favourite postcard.

Organised by Kirkby Lonsdale Fair Trade and Kirkby Lonsdale CIC, the postcard competition is part of the town’s activity for The Great Big Green Week which took place at the end of September.

Kirkby Lonsdale is a Fair Trade Town.

Kirkby Lonsdale is a Fair Trade Town which means many shops such as the information and gift shop, Booths, The Royal Barn and Abrahams sell Fairtrade products and support Fairtrade workers.

The competition aims to raise awareness of problems caused by climate change and help local people make their voices heard at COP26.

Find out how you can enter the postcard competition here.

Liz Saunders, convenor of Kirkby Lonsdale Fair Trade, said: “I’m really encouraged by the response to the postcard competition, we’ve had the Kendal and Windermere Fair Trade groups getting involved too and it's great to see people of all ages learning about how climate change is affecting not only the UK but Fairtrade workers around the world.

Organised by Kirkby Lonsdale Fair Trade and Kirkby Lonsdale CIC, the postcard competition is part of the town’s activity for The Great Big Green Week which took place at the end of September.