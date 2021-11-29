Crowds enjoy festive event in Bare
Crowds of people braved the high winds and cold weather to enjoy an afternoon of festive fun at 'Christmas on the Crescent' in Bare.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:52 pm
Christmas on the Crescent was a successful and popular day of live music, stalls, and appearances by Beyond Radio and Father Christmas himself!
Events on Saturday November 27 centred around Princes Crescent and the Dog and Partridge pub car park, and were organised by Bare Community Association, supported by Morecambe Town Council.
The afternoon ended with a procession through the village led by the Baybeat Band and Father Christmas in his sleigh.