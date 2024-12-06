Crowdfunder launched to help bring free children’s festival to Lancaster

“There’s nowhere I can’t go, no person I can’t be, no world I can’t create, no adventure I can’t go on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s Litfest Big Read author Phil Earle talking about how he feels when writing his amazing books for children of all ages – and it is how those children feel too, when they read one of his books and are transported to a magical world of crazy characters and endless possibilities.

And to ensure that as many children as possible can experience this magic, Litfest plans to offer a completely free and expanded Children’s Festival during the March 2025 festival – an opportunity for all ages to get involved: writing their own poetry, taking part in Bounce and Rhyme Sessions, meeting some fascinating children’s authors and illustrators, listening to incredible tales accompanied by sitar music, getting creative at a craft workshop, or going on a story hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, the organisers need your help…Litfest are currently crowdfunding in order to make the free Children’s Festival a reality.

Enjoying listening to Sophie Anderson at Litfest. Image by Ginny Koppenhol

They are aiming to raise £7,383 by December 17, and are seeking pledges – big or small – which will help them to achieve this target.

For this limited time, every £1 pledged to the Litfest 2025 free Children's Festival Crowdfunder will actually be worth £1.65 thanks to match funding from Lancashire County Council's Culture and Sport Fund and Gift Aid.

A donation of £5 will actually be worth £8.25 and help support the cost of one child attending an event.

Help the cause by donating online at https://www.spacehive.com/litfest-childrens-mini-festival?searchText=litfest