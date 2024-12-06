Crowdfunder launched to help bring free children’s festival to Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:42 BST
“There’s nowhere I can’t go, no person I can’t be, no world I can’t create, no adventure I can’t go on.”

That’s Litfest Big Read author Phil Earle talking about how he feels when writing his amazing books for children of all ages – and it is how those children feel too, when they read one of his books and are transported to a magical world of crazy characters and endless possibilities.

Most Popular

And to ensure that as many children as possible can experience this magic, Litfest plans to offer a completely free and expanded Children’s Festival during the March 2025 festival – an opportunity for all ages to get involved: writing their own poetry, taking part in Bounce and Rhyme Sessions, meeting some fascinating children’s authors and illustrators, listening to incredible tales accompanied by sitar music, getting creative at a craft workshop, or going on a story hunt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, the organisers need your help…Litfest are currently crowdfunding in order to make the free Children’s Festival a reality.

Enjoying listening to Sophie Anderson at Litfest. Image by Ginny Koppenholplaceholder image
Enjoying listening to Sophie Anderson at Litfest. Image by Ginny Koppenhol

They are aiming to raise £7,383 by December 17, and are seeking pledges – big or small – which will help them to achieve this target.

For this limited time, every £1 pledged to the Litfest 2025 free Children's Festival Crowdfunder will actually be worth £1.65 thanks to match funding from Lancashire County Council's Culture and Sport Fund and Gift Aid.

A donation of £5 will actually be worth £8.25 and help support the cost of one child attending an event.

Help the cause by donating online at https://www.spacehive.com/litfest-childrens-mini-festival?searchText=litfest

Related topics:LancasterLancashire County Council
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice