Crews tackle house fire near Lancaster
An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire in Caton near Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:50 am
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to the blaze at a property in Lancaster Road, Caton, at around 9.30pm on Monday.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus and remained in attendance for around two hours.
No one was reported to be injured as a result of the incident, and a Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the cause of the fire is now under investigation.