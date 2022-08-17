Crews tackle house fire near Lancaster

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to the blaze at a property in Lancaster Road , Caton, at around 9.30pm on Monday.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and remained in attendance for around two hours.

No one was reported to be injured as a result of the incident, and a Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the cause of the fire is now under investigation.