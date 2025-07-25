Credit union undergoes rebrand as presence spreads across the north to Lancaster

A long-standing credit union has changed its name to Northern Community Bank, reflecting its growing presence across the north of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded more than 40 years ago in Pendle, Pennine Community Credit Union began life as a small savings club.

Over the decades, it has grown into a trusted financial co-operative with tens of thousands of account holders – increasingly in Cumbria, Preston, Lancaster and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to change the name comes as more than a third of account holders now live outside the community bank’s original heartland.

Northern Community Bank COO Tia Warbrick and staff at launch

CEO Kathryn Fogg said: “We are excited to introduce Northern Community Bank. After we expanded our services across Lancashire and into Cumbria we understood we needed to be more inclusive to all the communities we serve.

"We look forward to welcoming more account holders from across the north with the same friendly service we have provided since 1982.”

The rebrand also sees the organisation move away from the term ‘credit union’, which some people still associate with barriers or bureaucracy. The new name is designed to be simpler and more inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the new look, the organisation insists that its founding values remain unchanged.

President Gerard Spain, who has been involved in the organisation since it started, said: “We’ve been on an amazing growth journey to serve 17,000 people across the north.

"To be trusted to look after £21m in assets on behalf of the community is brilliant. Last year we welcomed 1,800 new account holders, with 97% telling us they were happy with the service – the Northern Community Bank chapter of our story will continue to put people at the heart of everything we do and help even more people.”

Northern Community Bank provides savings accounts, personal loans, and budgeting support – all free from hidden fees or gimmicks. As a not-for-profit organisation, it avoids one-size-fits-all approaches, offering personalised solutions that remove unnecessary obstacles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned and governed by its account holders as a co-operative, the community bank prioritises people in every decision, ethically reinvesting profits back into the community and sharing them annually as rewards to account holders.

Figures released in May showed that there is £280billion sitting in UK accounts earning no interest, the community bank will concentrate on supporting the community to grow their savings.

And at the launch of the new brand, COO Tia Warbrick outlined the direction the Northern Community Bank planned to travel in 2025.

“We will continue to improve the services for the community, whilst aiming to repeat the £1.1m share of profits we returned to account holders in 2025,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have released a competitive 4.5% 1 year Fixed Term account and new interest bearing savings account to encourage regular saving, concentrated effort into young savers, whilst continuing to improve the ‘Money Matters’ education suite and made it easier to access affordable lending. Our purpose is to make managing money easier for everyone.”

For further information, see www.northerncommunitybank.co.uk