Creative Morecambe group to mark first birthday with open door event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is run by keen volunteers offering a wide range of groups relating to all things wordy, with weekly writing workshops, a monthly book club, play reads, comedy sketch writing, film club and craft and chat sessions.

It encourages donations to help with running costs but no one is excluded.

The anniversary on September 9 will be celebrated with an AGM at 6pm followed by a 1st birthday party, complete with cake, at 7pm.

Members of The Nib Crib in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be held at the Nib Crib premises at 5 West Street, Morecambe, where those curious to know more can pop along and have a chat about the type of activities going on.

The Nib Crib was recently awarded funding from Lancaster District Community and Voluntary Solutions and it also has close links with Creative West End.

Check out the Nib Crib Facebook page for more details or email [email protected]