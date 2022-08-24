News you can trust since 1837
Creative Morecambe group to mark first birthday with open door event

The Nib Crib in Morecambe is celebrating its first birthday next month.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:26 pm

The group is run by keen volunteers offering a wide range of groups relating to all things wordy, with weekly writing workshops, a monthly book club, play reads, comedy sketch writing, film club and craft and chat sessions.

It encourages donations to help with running costs but no one is excluded.

The anniversary on September 9 will be celebrated with an AGM at 6pm followed by a 1st birthday party, complete with cake, at 7pm.

Members of The Nib Crib in Morecambe.

This will be held at the Nib Crib premises at 5 West Street, Morecambe, where those curious to know more can pop along and have a chat about the type of activities going on.

The Nib Crib was recently awarded funding from Lancaster District Community and Voluntary Solutions and it also has close links with Creative West End.

Check out the Nib Crib Facebook page for more details or email [email protected]

The Nib Crib plans to keep its doors open so those looking for a warm space, a hot drink and good company over the winter months will have a welcoming location to visit and something exciting to do.

