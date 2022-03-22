Crash on Caton Road in Lancaster holds up traffic
Traffic was held up on Caton Road in Lancaster this afternoon after a crash.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:27 pm
Three police vans attended the scene, and one vehicle which was involved in the crash and damaged was towed away.
Police were directing traffic at the scene whilst the crashed car was removed.
The crash happened around 2.30pm today, Tuesday, just before school rush hour.
Police said the crash was categorised as damage only, and that nobody was hurt in the incident.
The crash scene was cleared shortly after 3pm.