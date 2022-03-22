Crash on Caton Road in Lancaster holds up traffic

Three police vans attended the scene, and one vehicle which was involved in the crash and damaged was towed away.

Police were directing traffic at the scene whilst the crashed car was removed.

The crash happened around 2.30pm today, Tuesday, just before school rush hour.

Police at the scene of a crash on Caton Road near Holiday Inn this afternoon.

Police said the crash was categorised as damage only, and that nobody was hurt in the incident.

The crash scene was cleared shortly after 3pm.