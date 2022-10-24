The initiative - which would see Lancashire County Council given new powers to stop drivers attempting dangerous manoeuvres including driving the wrong way down one-way streets – could be rolled out next summer, if the government grants powers for enforcing moving traffic offences.

As well as helping to prevent accidents, it is hoped that this will also help reduce congestion. The council is currently carrying out a six week consultation for any views to be taken into account.

The council plans to initially introduce the powers at four locations which include prohibited turns and a one-way street: Charnley Street, Preston; Ringway/Bow Lane junction in Preston; Hyndburn Road (McDonalds) in Accrington and Morecambe Road (Aldi) in Lancaster.

The junction leading to Aldi supermarket in Morecambe Road. Photo: Google Street View

Road signage for motorists leaving the Aldi supermarket slip-road onto Lancaster Road dictates that drivers cannot turn right and head into Lancaster.

"We receive regular complaints about traffic turning right out of the junction,” a county council spokesman said. “This requires vehicles to come into conflict with traffic that may be queuing to enter the junction on the right turn lane.

"The junction has been designed to encourage the left turn only and abuse increases the risk of accidents on this busy stretch of road.

“The junction has had three accidents in the last five years."

The junction leading from Aldi supermarket to Morecambe Road dictates that motorists can only turn left. Photo: Google Street View

If granted the powers, the offences targeted could include:

*turning left, right or making u-turns when instructed not to do so

*driving the wrong way up one-way streets

*entering yellow box junctions when the exit is not clear

*driving where/when motor vehicles are prohibited

Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology would be used to identify drivers.

If the power is granted by the government, it will become a blanket power that could then be used in other locations without the need for further permission.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "It's a priority for us to keep our roads safe, keep traffic moving and do what we can to minimise emissions."

"We have identified some initial locations where drivers ignoring the rules is causing congestion and creating a danger to road users.

"In order to be able to enforce these locations with camera technology, we need to be granted the powers to do so by the government.

"We are hoping that if this initiative is successful, it could be rolled out at other locations across the county. Any additional sites would each undertake the same consultation process before it was rolled out to them in the future."

