Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
CHUBB, Reece, 19, Heysham Road, Morecambe. Application to amend community order granted. Community order varied to remove unpaid work requirement. To continue rehabilitation activity requirement. Fine £300.
COONEY, Martha Louise, 25, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Used a car on a road without insurance. Fine £323, costs £238. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
DOHERTY, Leanne, Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x 2. Fine £660, costs £384.
EDMONDSON, Christopher Howard, 57, Westham Street, Lancaster. Community order revoked. Fine £113.
GOTT, Nigel Peter Robert, 59, Aughton, Halton, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £150, costs £170. 3 penalty points on licence.
HOUGH, Benjamin Mitchel, 19, Windham Place, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.
PEEL, Dale, Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x 2. Fine £660, costs £384.
RICHARDSON, Jason Scott, 51, Lancaster Road, Snatchems. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Fine £200.
TAYLOR, Courtney, 25, Mary Street, Carnforth. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Fine £200.