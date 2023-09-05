News you can trust since 1837
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Lancaster Magistrates' Court.Lancaster Magistrates' Court.
Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

CHUBB, Reece, 19, Heysham Road, Morecambe. Application to amend community order granted. Community order varied to remove unpaid work requirement. To continue rehabilitation activity requirement. Fine £300.

COONEY, Martha Louise, 25, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Used a car on a road without insurance. Fine £323, costs £238. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

DOHERTY, Leanne, Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x 2. Fine £660, costs £384.

EDMONDSON, Christopher Howard, 57, Westham Street, Lancaster. Community order revoked. Fine £113.

GOTT, Nigel Peter Robert, 59, Aughton, Halton, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £150, costs £170. 3 penalty points on licence.

HOUGH, Benjamin Mitchel, 19, Windham Place, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

PEEL, Dale, Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x 2. Fine £660, costs £384.

RICHARDSON, Jason Scott, 51, Lancaster Road, Snatchems. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Fine £200.

TAYLOR, Courtney, 25, Mary Street, Carnforth. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Fine £200.