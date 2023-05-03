Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
BLANEY, Donna, Lake Grove, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school x2. Fined £80. Costs £152.
COULTON, Jayden Connor (22), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Fined £40.
CURRY LEAF TAKEAWAY LTD, Cavendish Street, Lancaster. Application for an illegal working compliance order. Granted. Curry Leaf Takeaway Ltd to pay costs of £226 to the Home Office on account of the respondent’s costs in making the application for this order.
DAINTY, John (56), Bay Horse, Lancaster. Deposited controlled waste on land, namely land off Hornby’s Lane and Hale’s Rushes Road, Out Rawcliffe, Lancashire, other than in accordance with conditions contained within a current environmental permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Fined £693. Costs £777.
RILEY, Jamie-Lee (26), Battismore Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Fined £120.
ROBINSON, Shelley (38), Coniston Road, Carnforth. Failed to ensure child attended school. 6 month conditional discharge. Costs £146.
SHEARD, Kelly, Ocean Edge Caravan Park, Moneyclose Lane, Heysham. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £296.
WOODCOCK, Anthony (43), Coniston Road, Carnforth. Failed to ensure child attended school. 6 month conditional discharge. Costs £26.