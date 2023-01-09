Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
BELFRAGE, Rupert, 55, Cavendish Road, Morecambe. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £40, compensation £4, costs £184.
FOWLER, Andrew Gregory, 55, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £108, costs £184. 5 penalty points.
HARRISON, Michael John, 45, Globe Drive, Morecambe. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £13.30, costs £184.
HUOSEH, Adam N, 23, Damside Street, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £22.90, costs £184.
MAMAGA, Zardasht, 20, Bailrigg, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £22.90, costs £184.
MISTER, Zubeir Yakub, 46, Standen Park House, Lancaster. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £518, costs £271. 6 penalty points.
ROBINSON, John, 20, Hubert Place, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £6.70, costs £184.
SAMSON, Michael, 21, Dale Street, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £22.90, costs £184.
SHIKH, Nahrdia, 29, Mainway, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £8.90, costs £184.
SMITH, Emma, 32, Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare x 2. Fine £440, compensation £12.40, costs £368.
STOYKOV, Daniel, 23, Greaves Road, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £220, compensation £13.70, costs £184.
WOODBURN, Wayne Anthony, 51, Orchard Road, Arnside. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare x 2. Fine £440, compensation £13.20, costs £334.