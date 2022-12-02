News you can trust since 1837
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster.

BARRACLOUGH, Paul Anthony (54), Bowland Road, Heysham. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £440. Costs £164.

DIXON, Kelly (41), Hindburn Place, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted.

IMESON, Richard John (38), Schola Green Lane, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Order to continue. Fined £40.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

JEFFREY, Brian, Townley Street, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £40. Costs £94.

KAY, Amanda, Townley Street, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £40. Costs £94.

McAVOY, Matthew (25), Branksome Drive, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Order revoked and new order made with 100 hours’ unpaid work.

THORNTON, Lee-Ann (46), Bowland Road, Heysham. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £120. Costs £154.

WOODBURN, Wayne (50), Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on train without paying fare. Fined £220. Compensation 6.20. Costs £184.