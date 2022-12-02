Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster.
BARRACLOUGH, Paul Anthony (54), Bowland Road, Heysham. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £440. Costs £164.
DIXON, Kelly (41), Hindburn Place, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted.
IMESON, Richard John (38), Schola Green Lane, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Order to continue. Fined £40.
JEFFREY, Brian, Townley Street, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £40. Costs £94.
KAY, Amanda, Townley Street, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £40. Costs £94.
McAVOY, Matthew (25), Branksome Drive, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Order revoked and new order made with 100 hours’ unpaid work.
THORNTON, Lee-Ann (46), Bowland Road, Heysham. Failed to ensure a child of compulsory school age attended school. Fined £120. Costs £154.
WOODBURN, Wayne (50), Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on train without paying fare. Fined £220. Compensation 6.20. Costs £184.