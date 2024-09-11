Couple who met and married at Cumbria university's Lancaster campus among alumni celebrating 60 years of city site
On September 23 1964 the very first 89 students embarked on their studies at St Martin’s College, a Church of England teacher training college based at the former King’s Own Regiment Bowerham Barracks supported by 13 members of staff and led by principal Dr Hugh Pollard.
The university site in Bowerham Road was St Martins College from 1964 until 2007 when it became the University of Cumbria.
The campus sites mean a great deal to alumni, holding many fond memories.
This is especially the case for Allan and Valerie Senior, who were overjoyed to visit the chapel on the Lancaster campus where they got married, re-creating one of their wedding photographs.
As part of the event, guests were welcomed in the Harold Bridges Library with information displays and photos of the campus history on show, including an explanation of the former life as a military barracks and a display showing the campus masterplan with development plans for the future of the campus.
Alumni also enjoyed displayed memorabilia including old photographs and books containing passport photographs for each year group before enjoying campus tours with current Lancaster-based students.
Lancaster mayor Abi Mills was among those who attended the event as a PGCE alumnus.
Former staff visiting included Dr John Chippendale, who was the campus doctor and one of the first members of staff to be appointed in 1964.
Joanne Lusher, Alumni Relations Officer, said: “This is the first event of this kind in Lancaster and we are thrilled with the numbers of alumni and former staff who are keen to come back to campus.
"The main aim of the Alumni Association is to keep people connected with the campus and each other. Hearing stories from student days and seeing people reconnecting is wonderful, giving them space to reminisce is what it is all about for me.
"Our Lancaster campus is a very special place to many generations of students who forged friendships and relationships here. We would love to build on these types of events and hold more in future.”