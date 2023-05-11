Lancashire County Council has taken the decision due to the impact the ceremonies were having on castle tours, and the resulting loss of earnings.

Existing bookings will be honoured, but no new bookings are being taken.

Although the castle belongs to the Duchy of Lancaster, the entire Shire Hall complex, where the weddings are officiated, is let on a long lease to the county council.

Lancaster Castle.

As a result, all wedding bookings were taken by the council and the ceremonies held in the leased part of the building.

The former prison side of the castle does not have any appropriate interior spaces for a wedding, and due to the courtyards now being open to the public, it is not something the Duchy has been able to offer since the major restoration of the courtyards began in 2017.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "A decision to stop hosting wedding ceremonies at Lancaster Castle has been necessary due to the impact these events have had on our core service delivery to provide guided tours for the public.

"Wedding ceremonies are a small part of our offering at Lancaster Castle but unfortunately they are not sustainable due to the resources required and loss of tour earnings while each ceremony is being held.

Weddi9ngs were held in the Shire Hall in Lancaster Castle.

"Taking a decision to no longer take wedding bookings will mean more people will be able to enjoy visiting this unique historic castle especially on Saturdays, Lancaster's busiest day.

