Councillors give green light to plans to test lottery fund interest in major Lancaster museums revamp

Top councillors have given the go-ahead to test national lottery interest in a potential major revamp of Lancaster’s City Museum and Maritime Museum.

Ideas include creating an “amazing” space for displays including the King’s Own Royal Regiment collection, and boosting the local economy through better visitor attractions.

Lancaster’s City Museum is based in the Grade II* old town hall, which opened in 1783 and will reach its 250th anniversary in 2033.

But it faces challenges including damp and poor access, and needs at least £1m spent on maintenance alone.

Lancaster City Museum.

A major City Museum upgrade would be more likely to boost visitor numbers, rather than cheaper changes, outside consultants have told Lancaster City Council.

Now, the council’s cabinet has approved an early phase of work to test National Lottery Heritage Fund interest in giving £4.9m. A further £1m would be sought from other sources.

Councillors were told this week the museum service had not had any ‘significant investment’ since the 1990s and a museum officer said displays were 30 years old.

Coun Nick Wilkinson said: “Different museum options have been highlighted, from doing the minimum to major regeneration. But doing the minimum would, in effect, be managing the decline of our museum service.

“I remember the City Museum as a child and I’ve probably visited it 10 or 15 times over the years. However, it has not been used to help develop the city centre or support the high street economy. It should be a key element of this.

“Doing the minimum would mean spending £1m, but that would only protect the building. The major option to support work towards a £4.9m National Heritage Lottery Fund bid is a no-brainer.

“City Museum ideas include redeveloping the first floor with the King’s Own Royal Regiment collection. This would create a beautiful space. It would be amazing. We’d also work on the ground floor and look at the cellars, storage arrangements and potential opportunities for commercial uses.

"Overall, this is an opportunity to invest in our heritage and remind everyone where we have come from – the good, the bad and the ugly.”

A museums officer outlined different phases of future work, if an expression of interest to the National Lottery Heritage Fund is successful.

Cabinet approval would be needed for different stages. Donors such as the Wolfson Institute would be contacted to see if they would help with the further £1m needed.

The museum service gained £68,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to carry out an early appraisal, supported with £20,000 from the council’s own reserves.

But the next significant phase would require £95,000 from council funds, if the national lottery accepts an expression of interest.

If things advance, most costs would be ultimately covered by the lottery grant.

Coun Peter Jackson clarified that no further money would be spent until the expression of interest was accepted.

Coun Sam Richies said: “I warmly support these ideas. I think the economic impact of museums and heritage is sometimes overlooked.

“It’s really important for the whole district’s prospects that we fully embrace the potential from heritage attractions. Redeveloping the museums and our museum service are really important.”