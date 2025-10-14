Councillors asked to support fight to keep 'lifeline' Lancaster day centre open amid closure fears

Councillors have been asked to urgently back a fight to keep a vital Lancaster facility open.

Vale View Day Centre in Stratford Road, Lancaster, has been included in Lancashire County Council’s forthcoming strategic review of in-house adult social care services.

The facility provides support for older people across the district.

Miles Manley, on behalf of the Vale View Day Centre community, wrote to all councillors to ask for their backing in the fight to keep the centre open.

“Vale View is not simply a building or a service – it is a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Mr Manley said.

"Every day, it provides safety, friendship, structure, and care for older people and adults with disabilities who rely on it for their wellbeing, dignity, and independence.

"For families and carers, it offers much-needed respite, reassurance, and peace of mind.

“The potential threat to Vale View has left many local families deeply anxious. For those who depend on the centre, there is no easy alternative. Losing this service would not only devastate individuals and their families – it would also tear at the very fabric of our community.

“The staff at Vale View are extraordinary. They go above and beyond to create a warm, inclusive, and stimulating environment that supports both physical and emotional wellbeing. Many users have attended for years; it is a place of belonging, friendship, and purpose – things that cannot be measured in financial terms.

“While we appreciate the need for the council to review its services, it is vital that this process recognises the true social value of centres like Vale View.

"The wellbeing of service users must come before cost-cutting or consolidation. Once a service like this is lost, it is almost impossible to replace.”

Mr Manley said there was “deep concern” that staff had reportedly been placed under an embargo preventing them from generating support on social media or speaking publicly.

"This is especially troubling given that they are simultaneously being told the centre needs community support to stay open,” he said.

"Silencing the very people who understand the service best undermines transparency, chills open discussion, and creates a strong impression that a decision may already have been made, regardless of community views.

“A fair process requires that staff, families, and users can speak freely and be heard."

The plea asks for councillors’ help to ensure that Vale View Day Centre remains open and fully supported, and that the review process genuinely listens to service users, families, and staff – with no gagging of frontline voices.

It also requests that Lancashire County Council recognises that the long-term social and emotional impact of closure would far outweigh any short-term financial savings.

The campaigners have asked councillors to write to Lancashire County Council’s leadership and the cabinet member for adult services to oppose any closure or reduction of Vale View and to request the immediate lifting of the staff communications embargo.

They also want them to seek assurances that any consultation will be open, accessible, and meaningful – including in-person events at Vale View – and that evidence (including equality impacts, travel/access barriers, and likely cost-shifts to health and care) will be published and scrutinised.

In addition, they ask for councillors to visit Vale View to meet staff, users, and families, and raise the matter in Parliament and with ministers as appropriate.

“Your backing as elected councillors across Lancaster, Morecambe, and the wider county carries great weight,” Mr Manley said.

"Service users come from multiple wards and divisions, so your collective support is essential.

"We urge you – individually and together – to speak up for Vale View, champion its vital role, and ensure that the most vulnerable people in every community continue to receive the care and connection they deserve.”

Lancashire County Council has been approached for comment.