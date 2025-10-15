Councillors asked to support fight to keep day centre open amid closure fears

Vale View Day Centre in Lancaster.

Councillors have been asked to urgently back a fight to keep a vital Lancaster facility open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale View Day Centre in Stratford Road, Lancaster, has been included in Lancashire County Council’s forthcoming strategic review of in-house adult social care services.

The facility is open five days a week to provide meals, support and social activities for older people across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerned resident Miles Manley wrote to all city councillors to ask for their backing in the fight to keep the centre open.

Cat Smith MP has launched a petition to save Vale View.

And Lancaster MP Cat Smith has also joined the fight – launching a petition to directly appeal to the county council.

“Vale View is not simply a building or a service – it is a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Mr Manley said.

"Every day, it provides safety, friendship, structure, and care for older people and adults with disabilities who rely on it for their wellbeing, dignity, and independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For families and carers, it offers much-needed respite, reassurance, and peace of mind.

“Losing this service would not only devastate individuals and their families – it would also tear at the very fabric of our community.

“The staff at Vale View are extraordinary. They go above and beyond to create a warm, inclusive, and stimulating environment that supports both physical and emotional wellbeing.

"Many users have attended for years; it is a place of belonging, friendship, and purpose – things that cannot be measured in financial terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we appreciate the need for the council to review its services, it is vital that this process recognises the true social value of centres like Vale View.

"The wellbeing of service users must come before cost-cutting or consolidation. Once a service like this is lost, it is almost impossible to replace.”

Mr Manley said there was “deep concern” that staff had reportedly been placed under an embargo preventing them from generating support on social media or speaking publicly.

And he urged councillors to speak up for Vale View, and “champion its vital role, and ensure that the most vulnerable people in every community continue to receive the care and connection they deserve”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Smith said closing the service risks isolating “some of the most vulnerable residents in our community”.

"It is beloved by its service users, and families are worried about what will happen to their relatives who depend upon it if it closes,” she said.

"Closing the centre without any protections for those who use it or their staff is not the answer.

“We are calling on Lancashire County Council to Save Vale View Day Centre: Invest in the building or source a nearby venue that is fit-for-purpose to protect those using the service and its staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can sign Ms Smith’s petition at https://www.catsmith.co.uk/latest/2025/10/14/save-vale-view-day-centre/

Helen Coombes, Lancashire County Council’s executive director of adult services, said: "The council has made clear that it is committed to providing excellent care to the residents of Lancashire.

"We want to consider changes to how care is provided to ensure we’re providing the best possible outcomes for our residents.

"We also understand that this will be an unsettling time for some of our staff. We deeply value the dedication and compassion they bring to their work, and we will be committed to supporting them through this process."