Councillor issues 'fix the roads' plea to Lancashire’s new Reform UK leadership

Lancashire County Council’s new political leadership is being urged to look at the state of roads and pavements.

The county council has responsibility for roads and pavements, which have been a recurring topic of debate over recent years at many local councils.

Potholes, broken road surfaces, accusations of poor quality resurfacing work, repair priorities, winter gritting, road drainage and flooding have all been discussed in council meetings.

Finances have been part of the argument too, with claims that the Conservatives at County Hall were sitting on vast cash reserves and not spending money on much-needed road repairs.

Councillors have urged Reform UK to look at the growing issue of potholes. Photo: David Whipp.

In March this year under Conservative control, Lancashire County Council promised to fix 126 roads over the next 12 months.

Conservative Robert Swarbrick, who had a transport remit, announced £61m for roads.

But this month, Reform UK swept to power taking many county council seats.

Now, Lib Dem councillor David Whipp, a Pendle borough and now county councillor for the Pendle Rural division following this month’s elections, is calling on County Hall’s new representatives at Preston.

Together with fellow Lib Dem Andy Bell, he has put forward a motion about roads and pavements to the next full meeting of Pendle Council this month.

Their motion states: “Pendle Council welcomes the promise by the new administration at Lancashire County Council to properly repair every pothole.

“Accordingly, this council resolves to invite the appropriate new cabinet member at Lancashire County Council to visit Pendle to see some of the potholed highways, accompanied by representatives from all political groups on the authority.”

Under the Conservatives previously, Lancashire County Council defended its roadworks programme, including its system for prioritising repairs. It said wear and tear from heavy vehicles and an increasingly wet climate all had a major impact.

Furthermore, there have been record rainfalls across the UK in recent years, which resulted in all councils, including Lancashire, having many more potholes to deal with than normal, it said.

"After repairs and preventative maintenance in summer 2024, it said the county council was back on track, with the vast majority of potholes and other defects being repaired within strict time limits,” it continued.