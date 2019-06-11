Councillor and builder take over seafront pub and restaurant in Morecambe

A seafront pub and restaurant in Morecambe is to be given a new lease of life.

Charlie Edwards and Lee Wallett have taken over the The Boardwalk in Marine Road West following the retirement of Peter Sloman after thirty years in the licensed trade in Morecambe.

The Boardwalk.

Formerly known as Upstairs Downstairs, the Boardwalk is open primarily as a bar, but also hosts functions in the upstairs restaurant and has a number of rooms to let.

Lee Wallett, who owns his own building firm and has lived in Morecambe for twenty years, said: “Morecambe is on the up, we are within touching distance of the Eden Project and we have some ideas to make this place a destination to come to, to compete with going for a night out into Lancaster town centre.

“We want people to have a great time here.”

Charlie Edwards and his family own The Wellington Bar on West End Road.

Charlie also represents Morecambe South on Lancashire County Council.

He said: “This is a great opportunity and I am really excited to get going.

“The restaurant has so much potential upstairs, it has been closed for a while now and we are excited to be trying to bring something exciting and different to Morecambe in the near future.

“We will also be putting on live music, different themed nights, trying to support as many events as possible and just giving people a reason to enjoy coming out and enjoying themselves.

The West End is a fun place to be, West End is the best end!”